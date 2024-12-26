Row in Karnataka over incorrect Indian map on Congress posters

Belagavi: The BJP slammed the Congress over the display of posters depicting a distorted map of India near the venue of the centenary celebrations of the INC’s 1924 session in Belagavi in Karnataka.

“The Karnataka Congress has shown utter disrespect for India’s sovereignty by displaying a distorted map at their Belagavi event, portraying Kashmir as part of Pakistan. All this just to appease their vote bank. This is shameful,” the BJP said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has refuted the allegations and distanced themselves from the posters. Karnataka Congress leader BV Srinivas said that the posters are not the Party’s official posters, and were printed by some local activists, who might have made a mistake while designing the posters.

The Congress party is celebrating the centenary event of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as the Congress President in a session held at Belagavi in 1924 to launch the Independence struggle. The grand old party is geared up for mega celebrations scheduled to be held on December 26 and 27.

The party is holding a ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally along with the extended Congress Working Committee meeting as part of centenary celebrations in two days.

The Congress has declared the area where Mahatma Gandhi presided at the historical INC meeting in Belagavi as the Mahatma Gandhi Nagar. On December 26, the Congress Working Committee meeting will be held near Gandhi Well, also known as Pampa Sarovar.

1924 Belagavi Congress session

In 1924, during the Belagavi Congress session, Mahatma Gandhi presided over the event. Karnataka leaders Gangadhar Deshpande and former Prime Minister late Jawahar Lal Nehru, then the Congress General Secretaries, organised that session in Belagavi on an 80-acre ground. Presently, the Congress is conducting the working committee meeting in the same location.

The records of the 1924 session have been collected and the party has announced that a book will be released in this regard on December 26.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi, members of the party’s working committee, current and former Chief Ministers from various states, leaders of legislative parties, State Congress Committee presidents, MPs, MLAs, party workers from across the state, and the general public are participating in the event.