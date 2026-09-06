Rowdy hides underwater to evade police in Bhadravati

Shivamogga: In a dramatic attempt to evade arrest, a rowdy-sheeter allegedly hid underwater in a stream for nearly 30 minutes in Bhadravati after learning that police had arrived to arrest him.

The accused, identified as Dileep alias Kariya , is a rowdy-sheeter with 16 criminal cases, including theft and attempt to murder, registered against him. A court had issued warrants against him three times in connection with one of the cases.

On September 2, personnel from the New Town police station went to arrest Dileep after receiving information about his whereabouts. However, he reportedly fled after noticing the police.

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Police later received information that Dileep was hiding near a stream at Bhandarahalli and rushed to the spot. Despite a search of the area, the accused was nowhere to be seen.

During the search, police noticed that vegetation in the stream appeared to have been disturbed. Suspecting that Dileep could be hiding in the water, New Town police station Sub-Inspector Ramesh and police personnel Prasanna entered the stream and began searching.

Their suspicion proved correct when they noticed bubbles emerging from beneath the water. Police surrounded the spot and eventually pulled Dileep out of the water.

The accused was taken into custody and handcuffed before being brought to the bank. Police subsequently initiated further legal action against him in connection with the pending case.

The unusual attempt to escape arrest drew attention among local residents, who appreciated the efforts of the New Town police personnel in tracing and apprehending the accused despite his attempt to remain hidden underwater.

Police are continuing their investigation into the cases pending against Dileep.