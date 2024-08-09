Rowdy sheeter arrested for attacking YouTuber in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police arrested Syed Sohail, a rowdy sheeter under the Balapur police station for allegedly attacking a Youtuber on August 8.

The Youtuber mamed Mubeen Bin Mirza was standing near Mahmooda Hotel when Sohail came and attacked him with a knife on his face.

The injured person was shifted to q hospital where he was administered first aid and discharged.

The Mailardevpally police booked a case of attempt to murder and after two days finally managed to arrest him.

The police said strict action is being initiated against Sohail for attacking Mubeen Bin Mirza. The accused was produced before the court and remanded.