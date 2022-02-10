Rowdy sheeter who threatened a patient in ICU arrested

Hyderabad: A notorious rowdy sheeter created a panic at a private hospital in the city after threatening an undergoing treatment patient with a knife. However the police neutralized him and arrested for various offences.

On late February 9 night Fareed was moving in a stolen car at Banjara Hills, first hit a police vehicle at MLA Colony in Banjara Hills on being stopped. He later jumped out of the car and rushed towards a person who was going on a scooter, and after threatening the rider, took away the vehicle.

Fareed aka Khaja Fareed a rowdy sheeter of Nampally police station tried to dodge a police team of Golconda police station and took refuge at a private hospital in Tolichowki. In order to escape from the police cordon he took out a knife and threatened a patient. Panic prevailed at hospital after rowdy sheeter ruckus to flee from the spot. After a lot of hardship, the police arrested him and shifted to jail.

The rowdy sheeter is involved in many cases in the city and has been creating panic among the public.