Royal wedding 2.0: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth marry again

Mumbai: Celebrated actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have tied the knot for the second time in a beautiful ceremony held at the picturesque Alila Fort in Bishangarh, Rajasthan. The ceremony took place in an ethereal setting and the viral photos are proof of it.

For the special day, Aditi looked mesmerizing in a red full-sleeved lehenga designed by Sabyasachi. The intricately embroidered ensemble, paired with traditional jewelry, highlighted her timeless beauty and grace. Siddharth complemented her perfectly in an ivory sherwani adorned with delicate golden embroidery. His ensemble, paired with a luxurious shawl and a layered pearl necklace.

Taking to Instagram, Aditi and Sid shared some stunning pictures with the caption, “The best thing to hold on to in life is each other”, accompanied by a red heart emoji.

This marks the second time the duo exchanged vows, following their September wedding at a 400-year-old historic temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana.

Their love story, which began on the sets of the 2021 film Maha Samudram, has always been the talk of town.