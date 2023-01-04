‘Rozgar Ka Raj’ in Bihar, not ‘Jungle Raj’, says Tej Pratap Yadav

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th January 2023 8:05 pm IST
ANI

Patna: A day after BJP President J.P. Nadda claimed that ‘Jungle Raj’ has returned to Bihar, state Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Tej Pratap Yadav retaliated on Wednesday, saying Bihar is turning out to be a job-giving state, and hence, it has ‘Rozgar Ka Raj” and not “Jungle Raj”.

“Who is saying Jungle Raj in Bihar? It is not a Jungle Raj but it is a Rozgar Ka Raj,” he said, and in a dig at Nadda, asked him whether he got a job or not.

On the statement of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi who advocated a permit-based liquor system in Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav said that the liquor is banned in Bihar and it will remain the same.

Also Read
AAP ‘making politically motivated’ statements in Kanjhawala case: BJP

“If anyone drinks liquor and dies, the state government will not give compensation to them. If I see anyone drinking liquor, I nab them and send them to jail in my personal vehicle,” he said.

“Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is going for the Samadhan Yatra to address social evils like liquor consumption. I congratulate him for his effort and Yatra,” Tej Pratap Yadav added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button