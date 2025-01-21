Rozlyn Khan: ‘Hina Khan is using cancer just to stay in headlines’

Mumbai: Television star Hina Khan revealed her stage-three breast cancer diagnosis in June 2024. Through social media, she shared her journey, receiving praise for her strength and openness. Fans admired her positivity, but fellow actress Rozlyn Khan has questioned the accuracy of her claims.

Rozlyn Questions Surgery and Travel Claims

Hina claimed she underwent a 15-hour surgery and traveled extensively during chemotherapy. Rozlyn Khan said, “In Stage 3, surgery first, chemotherapy and then it comes to radiation. These are the procedures. For the past two years, I have been eagerly learning about cancer and working on creating more and more awareness about cancer while dealing with many experienced oncologists in Mumbai.

“Henceforth, when I see Hina Khan saying 15 hours of surgery, I feel surprised. 15 hours of surgery of what?”

“Mastectomy? When she came out of the operation theater, she smiled for the family is bullshit. My own experience of post mastectomy is that I was put to sleep for three days. No one gets into sense this fast. I feel Hina Khan is simply exaggerating to get into headlines,” the actress didn’t hold herself back from venting her anger.

Rozlyn expressed disappointment that Hina wore wigs and avoided discussing her hair loss, a common side effect of chemotherapy. She felt Hina missed a chance to inspire others by embracing the realities of her journey.

The actress also attacked Hina on the ground of hiding her “shaven head.”

“Mastectomy is removal of the whole breast and then reconstruction. And so far, she has given no official statement about mastectomy. It is a super major surgery that goes up to 8 to 10 hours as in between, the samples are sent to the lab for investigation while patients are still sleeping in the operation theater.

“Throughout her chemotherapy, she was travelling the world makes no sense. It is against cancer protocols. Till date, she is hiding her baldness.”

“Why? Isn’t she brave enough to show her shaven head? Why doesn’t a single word come out of her mouth about the lines of treatment? It’s only about being brave and being sherni? If she is at stage 3, she must go for radiation..!” Rozlyn continued.

“She is keeping everyone in dark because she knows that the knowledgeable people will catch her lies as there are standard rules for each stage of breast cancer treatment.

“I challenge her to post her report on Instagram if she really wants to talk about cancer and its treatment to inspire others. It’s just PR activities to keep her in the news for humdardi,” Rozlyn concluded.

Rozlyn accused Hina of prioritizing publicity over authenticity, challenging her to share medical records to substantiate her claims. She argued that incomplete or exaggerated stories could mislead others about the realities of cancer treatment.

Hina Stays Focused Amid Criticism

Despite Rozlyn’s remarks, Hina continues to focus on her career. She recently received praise for her role in the series ‘Griha Laxmi’. Her fans remain supportive, applauding her for raising awareness and sharing her journey.