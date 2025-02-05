Rozlyn Khan reportedly attempts to take her own life

Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan recently revealed a distressing moment in her life, sharing a post on social media about a severe emotional breakdown she experienced.

In the post, Rozlyn shared a message in which she admitted to struggling with a mental health crisis. On Wednesday, the actress reposted her sister’s post that read, “My little one had a very bad emotional breakdown last night I had to literally stop her from committing suicide…! Please leave alone..!@rozlynkhan be strong.”

Rozlyn responded and wrote, “Sorry for troubling you last night!!!.”

Rozlyn Khan, of late, has been making headlines for making some startling revelations.

A few days ago, the actress, who is a stage 4 cancer survivor, made serious allegations against tv actress Hina Khan, claiming that she bribed her doctor, Dr. Mandar Nadkarni, to conceal the details of her cancer treatment.

According to Rozlyn, the doctor has failed to be transparent about the matter due to this alleged influence. The accusations have raised eyebrows and sparked a fresh controversy.

Rozlyn Khan said, “It’s surprising to see Dr. Mandar Nadkarni not coming out open and clear on the subject at all. As a doctor, he has the moral and social responsibility to come clean so that so many cancer patients all over the globe don’t get misguided. I don’t know what’s keeping him silent. There might be a possibility that Hina Khan has actually bribed him to stay silent on the matter. It’s painful to the core, especially as a cancer survivor myself.”

Previously, Rozlyn Khan strongly responded to the legal notice she had issued to former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In an Instagram post, Rozlyn wrote, “This is to inform you that Mr Navjot singh siddu is recommending a diet based on his on wife’s journey, but he forgets that it is tried and tested that every cancer patient has a different journey, please dnt follow the empty stomach haldi ,apple cider, cinnamon, and intermittent fasting etc, as chemotherapy leads to nausea, diarrhoea, low platelets, low wbc, mucositis, bleeding gums, and internal bleeding in my case ..his statement was sansational line to grab eyeballs and he succeeded to get attention public figures who are dealing with cancer are roaming around just after chemotherapy, posting everything else but not a single awareness word comes out of their mouth is a trend now ..!.”