RPF constable shoots dead senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 31st July 2023 9:49 am IST
RPF constable shoots dead senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
Representative Image

Mumbai: An official said that a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable shot dead 4 persons on board a running train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

BookMyMBBS

The constable fired from his automatic weapon, killing an RPF Assistant Sub Inspector and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express shortly after 5 am, the official said.
Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai.

Also Read
Sena MLA faces flak over misogynistic remarks about Uddhav-led party’s RS member

The official said that Chetan Kumar Choudhary opened fire on his escort duty in charge of ASI Tika Ram Meena in the running train.

MS Education Academy

After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers, the official added.

The constable was caught by police at Mira Road with the help of Government Railway Police and RPF officials.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 31st July 2023 9:49 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button