RPF jawan kills colleague, 3 passengers in Jaipur-Mumbai train

Two on-duty RPF constables allegedly had a major fight in which one took his gun and started firing at the other one.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 31st July 2023 9:06 am IST
Mumbai: In a horrifying incident, an angry Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly shot dead a colleague and three passengers onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express here on Monday.

According to the GRP Control here, the incident occurred between the Virar and Mira Road Road stations at around 5.30 a.m.

Two on-duty RPF constables allegedly had a major fight in which one took his gun and started firing at the other one.

In the firing, the other constable and three other passengers, including a woman, were killed.

Police and RPF officials are investigating the incident and further details are awaited.

