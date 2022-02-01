RRR: Alia Bhatt gets Rs 9cr; check pay list of other stars

Mumbai: The much-awaited pan-India film RRR has got a new release date. The makers of the magnum opus on Monday announced that his period drama will hit the big screen on March 25. It was earlier scheduled to release on March 18 but got postponed.

According to Pinkvilla, SS Rajamouli along with Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and the producers of RRR took this decision as a mark of respect to Kannada superstar, late Puneeth Rajkumar whose last film is set to release on March 17.

RRR stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The whopping budget of the Tollywood action-period drama is reportedly Rs 400 crores. With such a huge amount of money being spent on the movie and its promotions, it’s is quite natural that the leading cast too will get a hefty paycheck.

RRR Cast Salaries

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the huge remuneration cast of the film is taking home. (Below list is as per various media reports)

Ram Charan — Rs 45 crore + 5 per cent of the profit share

Jr NTR — Rs 45 crore + 5 per cent of the profit share

Alia Bhatt — Rs 9 crore

Ajay Devgn — Rs 25 crore

SS Rajamouli — Though the exact fee of the filmmaker is not disclosed, he is reportedly taking home 30 per cent of the film’s profit share.

More details about the film

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and will have Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters Alluri Sitaraman Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the film also stars Olivia Morris Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran playing other pivotal roles. RRR was supposed to hit the screens in January, but the Covid-19 surge had pushed the makers to postpone the release.