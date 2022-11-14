‘RRR’ sequel in works? Read to know what SS Rajamouli revealed

Mumbai: Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli has confirmed that he is expanding the ‘RRR’ franchise.

At an event in Chicago, Rajamouli reportedly said that he and his father, Vijayendra Prasad, are currently working on the second installment of ‘RRR’.

“My father is story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he’s working on the story,” Rajamouli was quoted as saying by media reports.

Released in March 2022, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

Despite huge success, ‘RRR’ was not selected as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. So makers applied RRR in 14 categories under ‘For your consideration’ campaign. The makers applied to The Academy For the Oscars in main categories. RRR team has asked for consideration in categories including– Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.