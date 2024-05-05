RRR to rerelease in theatres, fans excited

Hyderabad: After creating waves in 2022, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus “RRR” is all set to return to theaters with a re-release. The film, which features powerhouse performances by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.

RRR Stands for RE-RELEASE

Pen Movies, the Hindi distributor of “RRR,” announced the film’s re-release in a quirky and cheeky manner. They posed a question to their followers, asking for the full form of “RRR.” Hours later, they answered their own question with a witty twist, revealing that “RRR” stands for “RE-RELEASE.”

RRR – RE – RELEASE 🔥 https://t.co/NuVvN8dRet — Pen Movies (@PenMovies) May 4, 2024

This playful announcement generated excitement among fans, hinting at the impending return of “RRR” to the big screen.

“RRR” boasts an Oscar-winning song, MM Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu,” which received widespread acclaim. The film’s gripping narrative, set against the backdrop of India’s struggle for independence, follows the lives of two daring revolutionaries: Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. As they fight against colonial oppression, their paths intersect in a stormy conflict of views, culminating in a story of sacrifice, courage, and unwavering friendship.

While the exact re-release date is yet to be revealed, anticipation is running high, especially among Hindi-speaking audiences eager to experience the magic of “RRR” once again in theaters.