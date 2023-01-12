RRR: Worldwide collections, budget and more

Hyderabad: India is rejoicing over RRR’s historic win at Golden Globe Awards win. The SS Rajamouli’s directorial won Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’.

RRR team is just spreading its wings and flying high in the international film festival awards. It was released on March 24, 2022, and its craze among fans is still on. The movie starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters, with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn making extended cameos.

The film has already won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Director. It is now gearing up for the Oscars and Bafta. The 14 categories in which RRR got nominated are — Best Director, Best Motion Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Actress (Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt), and others.

As the film continues to spread its magic and fever across the globe, let’s go back and quickly have a look at its massive budget and box-office collections.

RRR Total Box Office Collections

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

RRR is the highest-grossing film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it has grossed over Rs 415 crore.

India

The box office collection of the film in India has made Rs. 902 crores.

Japan

The film was released in Japan on October 21, 2022. Over 1.2 lakh people have watched it in Japanese theatres. RRR has earned approximately Rs 10.3 crores.

Los Angeles

RRR was screened at Beyond Fest in United States, where it managed to earn approximately Rs 17L.

Worldwide Collections

Rs. 1144 crores (according to multiple reports)

Will RRR team manage to bring Oscar home? Comment your opinion below.