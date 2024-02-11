Rs 1.6 lakhs per second: Rajinikanth’s fees becomes talk of town

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth, who delivered a blockbuster hit with Jailer last year, is back with another film, Lal Salaam. The film, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is a sports drama that revolves around cricket and religion. Rajinikanth plays an extended cameo role of Moideen Bhai, a Muslim leader and the father of the protagonist, played by Vikranth.

Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam Remuneration

According to sources, Rajinikanth demanded a whopping 40 crores for his role in Lal Salaam, which is said to be one the highest remunerations in Tamil cinema. He has only shot for 10-15 days for the film and his screen time is only 30 to 40 minutes.

He is reportedly charging 1.67 lakh rupees per second for his appearance. This is a huge amount, even for a star of his stature and popularity.

Rajinikanth’s cameo for Lal Salaam has created a buzz in the industry and the fans. The film, which was released on February 9, 2024, has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. However, Rajinikanth’s performance has been praised by everyone and has been the highlight of the film.

Rajinikanth, who is known for his unique style and charisma, has a huge fan base across the world. He has been acting in films for over five decades and has done over 150 films in various languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.