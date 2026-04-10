Rs 1 crore income monthly? Instagram’s new money model explained

Hyderabad: Instagram is no longer just a platform for sharing photos. It has rapidly evolved into a powerful income source where creators earn directly from followers through monthly subscriptions. Across India, several influencers are now generating massive revenue by offering exclusive content to paying subscribers.

One of the most talked about names in this space is Ashwani A, known online as Purple Halcyon. The Kerala based creator focuses on travel, fashion, and lifestyle content. Instead of depending mainly on brand collaborations, she has built a strong paid subscriber base by offering exclusive stories, reels, and posts to followers.

Earning over Rs 1 crore every month

Ashwani A currently has about 28,300 paid subscribers. Her subscription fee is Rs. 399 per month. This means she is earning over Rs 1.12 crore every month from subscriptions alone.

More influencers are joining the trend

Ashwani A is not the only creator using this model. Several

other influencers have also launched paid subscription content on Instagram.

For example, actress and influencer Vishnu Priya Bhimeneni offers a subscription plan priced at Rs. 399 per month. Her profile currently shows 2,729 subscribers.

This means she could potentially generate around Rs. 10.8 lakh per month through Instagram subscriptions.

Another influencer, Sofia Ansari, runs a subscription plan priced at Rs. 199 per month with 7,435 subscribers. That equals around Rs. 14.7 lakh every month through subscriber based content.

Subscribers typically receive access to private stories, reels, posts, behind the scenes content, early access to uploads, and special badges that highlight them in the creator’s community. Some creators also offer limited interaction such as Q&A sessions or direct chats.

The subscription model is changing how influencers make money online. Instead of relying completely on brand deals, creators can now build stable monthly income through loyal followers.