Rs 1 L Cr for Kaleshwaram project wasted, says Centre in Rajya Sabha

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Monday sparked a political debate in the Rajya Sabha by remarking that over Rs 1 lakh crore spent by the Telangana government on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project has effectively “gone down the drain.”

His remarks came during the Question Hour while responding to queries on the project’s current status and demand for national project status.

Centre’s role limited to technical appraisal: Patil

Replying to questions raised by BJP MP K. Laxman and BRS MP KR Suresh Reddy, Patil clarified that the Centre’s role in the project was restricted to technical evaluation.

He stated that the Telangana government approached the Centre for appraisal after spending around Rs 30,000 crore, but did not seek any financial assistance thereafter.

“The Centre did not provide funds for the project. Our role was limited to technical appraisal, which was completed and communicated,” Patil said.

Kaleshwaram funds washed away: Patil

The minister asserted that the Telangana government had spent over Rs 1 lakh crore on the project, a fact widely known across the country. “All that money has effectively been washed away,” he remarked, adding that an inquiry into the project is currently underway.

He also noted that efforts are being made to restore and operationalise the project, but progress has been slow due to delays by agencies conducting studies. “Water that should have reached people is still not being delivered,” he said.

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During Patil’s remarks, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who was seated beside him, reportedly reacted by saying “Shame, shame,” intensifying the political tone of the discussion.

CAG report and accountability

Responding to questions about action on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)’s findings, Patil said the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the state government. He added that the Centre had not received the report directly and therefore could not comment on it.

The CAG reportedly flagged that the Rs 1.47 lakh crore project was not financially viable and that its estimated cost had been inflated by nearly 80%.

Demand for probe

Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav demanded a CBI inquiry into alleged corruption in the project. He also questioned why revised Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for other irrigation schemes, such as the Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi lift irrigation projects, had not been approved by the Centre.

In response, Patil reiterated that the discussion was limited to the Kaleshwaram project and declined to comment on other DPR approvals, stating they were not related to the question under consideration.