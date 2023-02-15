Rs 100 coin to depict NTR’s face, says Reserve Bank of India

Former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) received a rare honour as the new Rs 100 coin will be designed after him, stated the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The coin will be released soon on the 100th birth anniversary of the late chief minister.

The RBI minting officials met NTR’s daughter Daggubati Purandheswari and presented her a sample coin. The Rs 100 coin with NTR’s depiction will be released soon. The coin will be designed after the former chief minister NTR as a sign of respect for his services.

NTR’s fans and the TDP party members expressed their enthusiasm over the announcement. The coin will be made of silver and depict his face on one side.