Rs 100 coin to depict NTR’s face, says Reserve Bank of India

The coin will be made of silver and depict his face on one side. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 15th February 2023 7:32 pm IST
100 Rs Coin with NTR's face.

Former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) received a rare honour as the new Rs 100 coin will be designed after him, stated the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The coin will be released soon on the 100th birth anniversary of the late chief minister.

Also Read
Jagan government committed to three state capitals, says advisor

The RBI minting officials met NTR’s daughter Daggubati Purandheswari and presented her a sample coin. The Rs 100 coin with NTR’s depiction will be released soon. The coin will be designed after the former chief minister NTR as a sign of respect for his services.

NTR’s fans and the TDP party members expressed their enthusiasm over the announcement. The coin will be made of silver and depict his face on one side. 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 15th February 2023 7:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button