Rs 100 for one banana? Hyderabad vendor’s demand shocks tourist

Hyderabad: Just when the internet was buzzing about Virat Kohli’s restaurant selling sweet corn for Rs 525, another incident has taken social media by storm, leaving netizens amused and baffled. This time, a local banana seller in Hyderabad demanded a shocking Rs 100 for a single banana from a foreign tourist, sparking widespread reactions online.

The viral video, shared on Instagram by Hugh, a Scottish tourist who enjoys documenting and rating street food from various Asian countries, showcases the incident. Hugh, currently exploring India, has been trying out popular street snacks like vada pav, pav bhaji, and jalebis while interacting with vendors in basic Hindi phrases.

However, during his Hyderabad visit, things took an unexpected turn when a local fruit vendor quoted a staggering Rs 100 for a single banana. Despite repeatedly confirming the price in disbelief, Hugh decided not to purchase the banana and walked away.

The video has garnered 6.4 million views on Instagram, with viewers reacting in a mix of humor and embarrassment. While some cracked jokes about the incident, others apologised to Hugh on behalf of honest Indian vendors, noting that such behavior is rare but unfortunate.

Hugh’s videos have become a hit on Instagram, where he shares his experience with India’s diverse street food scene. He also tried popular kebabs from Hyderabad. Check out some of his videos below.