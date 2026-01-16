Rs 100cr defamation case against actress for claiming star cricketer texted her

Faizan Ansari, who has a strong social media following, lodged a formal complaint at the Ghazipur police station, stating that the claims were false and could harm the image of a national sportsperson

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th January 2026 2:15 pm IST
Suryakumar Yadav and Khushi Mukherjee
Suryakumar Yadav and Khushi Mukherjee (Instagram)

Mumbai: Indian actress and model Khushi Mukherjee has landed in controversy following her remarks involving Indian cricketer and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. A Mumbai-based social media influencer and Yadav’s fan, Faizan Ansari, has filed a defamation suit worth Rs 100 crore against the actress over her statements.

According to reports, the defamation case was filed on January 13 after Khushi Mukherjee, during a media interaction, claimed that Suryakumar Yadav had frequently messaged her in the past. The remarks quickly sparked outrage online, with several fans calling the statements misleading and damaging to the cricketer’s reputation.

Faizan Ansari, who has a strong social media following, lodged a formal complaint at the Ghazipur police station, stating that the claims were false and could harm the image of a national sportsperson. He reportedly travelled from Mumbai to Ghazipur to ensure the complaint was officially registered.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Following the backlash, Khushi Mukherjee clarified her statement in an interview with NDTV, denying any romantic involvement with the cricketer. She stated that the interactions were limited to casual conversations after a match and blamed misinterpretation and loss of context for the controversy.

As of now, neither Khushi Mukherjee nor Suryakumar Yadav has issued any further statement regarding the defamation suit. The matter continues to draw attention online, keeping fans closely hooked to the developments.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th January 2026 2:15 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button