Rs 100cr defamation case against actress for claiming star cricketer texted her

Mumbai: Indian actress and model Khushi Mukherjee has landed in controversy following her remarks involving Indian cricketer and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. A Mumbai-based social media influencer and Yadav’s fan, Faizan Ansari, has filed a defamation suit worth Rs 100 crore against the actress over her statements.

According to reports, the defamation case was filed on January 13 after Khushi Mukherjee, during a media interaction, claimed that Suryakumar Yadav had frequently messaged her in the past. The remarks quickly sparked outrage online, with several fans calling the statements misleading and damaging to the cricketer’s reputation.

Faizan Ansari, who has a strong social media following, lodged a formal complaint at the Ghazipur police station, stating that the claims were false and could harm the image of a national sportsperson. He reportedly travelled from Mumbai to Ghazipur to ensure the complaint was officially registered.

Following the backlash, Khushi Mukherjee clarified her statement in an interview with NDTV, denying any romantic involvement with the cricketer. She stated that the interactions were limited to casual conversations after a match and blamed misinterpretation and loss of context for the controversy.

As of now, neither Khushi Mukherjee nor Suryakumar Yadav has issued any further statement regarding the defamation suit. The matter continues to draw attention online, keeping fans closely hooked to the developments.