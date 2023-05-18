Rs 10,500 fine on Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard!

Mumbai: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma were seen taking a bike ride without a helmet on Monday in Mumbai. Some of the netizens tagged Mumbai Police after the pictures went viral on social media and requested to take action. Mumbai’s Traffic police took the action and issued challan to the drivers of both vehicles.

Mumbai Police’s Traffic division informed on Twitter that action has been taken and shared that a fine of Rs 10,500 was levied on Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard for riding a bike without a helmet and without a driving license.

Posting photos of the complaint, Mumbai Traffic Police wrote, “Challan has been issued under Sec 129/194(D), Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)181 MV act to the driver along with an fine of Rs 10500 & been paid by the offender.” The fine for not wearing a helmet is Rs 500 while driving without a valid license is around Rs 10000.

In another tweet, the Traffic Police shared a photo of the challan issued to the man who gave Amitabh Bachchan a lift to his workplace.

Thanking the person who gave Amitabh Bachchan lift, the actor took to his social media handle to share a picture of himself riding pillion on a bike. “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner,” he wrote.

Anushka Sharma’s video of bike ride was posted by a paparazzo account. Sharing details about the situation, the paparazzo mentioned, “#AnushkaSharma takes a bike ride with her bodyguard Sonu as a tree fell in Juhu and blocked the road she was travelling in Mumbai”.

Netizens hail Mumbai’s Traffic police for taking action against traffic law violators.