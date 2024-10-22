Rs 1085 crores! Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule breaks all records

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024, and the excitement surrounding its release is sky-high. With Allu Arjun returning as the iconic Pushparaj, fans across India and beyond are buzzing with anticipation.

Pushpa 2 Record Pre-Release Earnings

The film has created history with its pre-release collections. Pushpa 2 has shattered pre-release records in Indian cinema. The film has amassed a staggering Rs. 1,085 crores from pre-release business alone. The theatrical rights alone have brought in Rs. 640 crores, with Rs. 220 crores from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs. 200 crores from North India, and Rs. 140 crores from overseas markets. The film is expected to be a huge hit at the box office once it hits theaters.

Huge Non-Theatrical Deals

The pre-release earnings don’t stop with the theaters. The movie’s digital rights were sold to Netflix for Rs. 275 crores, showing the high demand for the film on streaming platforms. Additionally, the satellite rights were sold for Rs. 85 crores, and the music rights for Rs. 65 crores, bringing the total non-theatrical earnings to Rs. 425 crores.

One big reason for the excitement is Allu Arjun, who recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his role in Pushpa: The Rise. Fans are eager to see him back as Pushparaj, a character that became hugely popular.

Directed by Sukumar, known for his excellent storytelling, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who were praised for their roles in the first film.

Pushpa 2 Budget and Profit

The movie was made with a budget of Rs 500 crores, and with the pre-release business alone, the makers have already earned 117% more than they spent. This puts Pushpa 2 on track to be one of the biggest movies in Indian cinema history.