Rs 10L stolen from actor Mohan Babu’s home in Hyderabad, employee arrested

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police arrested a person who was employed at the house of actor Mohan Babu, for allegedly stealing Rs. 10 lakh cash.

Ganesh Naik, who works at the house of the Tollywood actor, allegedly stole the money kept in the servant quarters of the house located in Jalpally village two days ago.

It was meant to be handed over to someone as part of business transactions. Ganesh allegedly took the amount and fled to Tirupathi two days ago.

On a complaint, the Pahadishareef police registered a case and took the man into custody in Tirupathi. He was arrested and remanded on Wednesday, September 25.