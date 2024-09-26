Rs 10L stolen from actor Mohan Babu’s home in Hyderabad, employee arrested

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 26th September 2024 8:39 am IST
Telugu actor Mohan Babu.

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police arrested a person who was employed at the house of actor Mohan Babu, for allegedly stealing Rs. 10 lakh cash.

Ganesh Naik, who works at the house of the Tollywood actor, allegedly stole the money kept in the servant quarters of the house located in Jalpally village two days ago.

It was meant to be handed over to someone as part of business transactions. Ganesh allegedly took the amount and fled to Tirupathi two days ago.

