Rs 1200 per ticket! Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 smashes all records

Hyderabad: The excitement for Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is at an all-time high. The movie, directed by Sukumar, is set to release worldwide on December 5, 2024, and fans in Telangana have even more reasons to celebrate. The state government has approved special ticket price hikes and additional shows for the film.

Special Benefit Shows On Dec 4

Telangana has allowed two special benefit shows on December 4, 2024, at 9:30 PM and 1:00 AM. Ticket prices for these shows are fixed at Rs. 800 rupees for both single screens and multiplexes.

Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices

December 4th – Single Screen Rs. 1121 & Multiplexes Rs. 1239!

December 5 to December 8: Rs. 354 rupees for single screens and Rs. 531 rupees for multiplexes.

December 9 to December 16: Rs. 300 rupees for single screens and Rs. 472 rupees for multiplexes.

December 17 to December 23: Rs. 200 rupees for single screens and Rs. 354 rupees for multiplexes.

The government has also allowed extra midnight shows from 1:00 AM to 4:00 AM during the release days. However, it has warned against selling tickets at higher rates than approved.

Record-Breaking Release

Pushpa 2 is releasing on over 12,000 screens worldwide, including IMAX theaters. The film will be available in six languages, and fans can also use the Cinedubs app to watch in their preferred language.

The movie continues Pushpa Raj’s journey in the red sandalwood smuggling world and promises more action and drama. Fans are eagerly awaiting this 3-hour, 20-minute film, which has already received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Telangana is leading the celebrations by giving fans early access and additional shows. Don’t miss the excitement when Pushpa 2: The Rule hits the big screen!