Rs 13.3 cr worth ganja seized from passenger at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit (HZU), intercepted an Indian female passenger arriving from Bangkok at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.

A thorough search of the passenger’s check-in baggage revealed 20 packets containing a greenish lumpy substance. Field testing confirmed the substance as cannabis/ganja.

The seized material, identified as 13.3 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at approximately Rs 13.3 crore in the illicit market, was seized along with the packaging material.

The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation is in progress.