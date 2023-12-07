Rs 1,310 cr allocated for India’s G20 presidency, summit: Govt

"No additional funds have been released to the G20 Secretariat other than the amount referred above," Muraleedharan said.

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it had allocated Rs 1,310 crore to the Ministry of External Affairs for India’s G20 presidency and summit.

In a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the budget allocated by Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of External Affairs for India’s G20 presidency and summit in 2022-23 was Rs 320 crore and the budget allocated in 2023-24 was Rs 990 crore.

He said the bills for the G20 Summit and related events across India were being received and processed by the G20 Secretariat.

