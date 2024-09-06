Rs 14 crore! Meet highest paying tax paying Telugu actor of 2024

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is making headlines again, but this time not just for his movies. As he prepares for the release of his highly anticipated film Pushpa 2 on December 6th, Allu Arjun has also become one of the highest tax-paying celebrities in India.

Allu Arjun’s Impressive Tax Contribution

According to Fortune India, Allu Arjun is now one of the top 22 celebrity taxpayers in the country for the financial year 2023-24. What makes this even more special is that he’s the only Telugu actor on the list. Despite facing criticism on social media recently for supposedly staying away from the Mega Star family camp, this hasn’t slowed him down at all.

Rs 14 Crore Paid in Taxes

Allu Arjun, who earned widespread fame for his role in Pushpa: The Rise, paid Rs 14 crore in taxes this year. This is a huge amount and shows just how successful he has become, not only in Tollywood but across the entire Indian film industry.

Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, and Other Big Names

Allu Arjun isn’t the only big name contributing large amounts of tax. Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan topped the list, paying an incredible Rs 92 crore in taxes. Thalapathy Vijay, a major star in Tamil cinema, paid Rs 80 crore, which places him ahead of Bollywood legends like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and cricketer Virat Kohli.

Another South Indian star, Mohanlal, matched Allu Arjun’s tax payment by also paying Rs 14 crore, showing that Southern cinema is not just about great films but also big financial power.

Allu Arjun’s success isn’t limited to his acting career. He’s also involved in business ventures and endorsements, which have boosted his earnings even more. As he continues to grow in popularity, not just in the South but all over India, his contributions to the country’s economy are a testament to his success.