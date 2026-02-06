Rs 146.5 cr sanctioned for tourism projects in Telangana under PRASHAD

Union Tourism minister tells Rajya Sabha four PRASHAD projects worth Rs 146.5 crore were sanctioned for Telangana, with work completed at Alampur and projects underway at Ramappa and Bhadrachalam.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th February 2026 10:16 am IST|   Updated: 6th February 2026 11:18 am IST
Jogulamba Devi temple in Alampur.

Hyderabad: The Union government on Thursday, February 5, said that four tourism projects worth Rs 146.50 crore have been sanctioned for Telangana under the PRASHAD scheme.

Replying to a question by Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav in Rajya Sabha, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the House that the projects were approved by the Ministry of Tourism to strengthen pilgrimage and heritage tourism infrastructure in the State.

Works at Alampur, Ramappa temples

The minister said the development of the Jogulamba Devi Temple at Alampur has been completed at a cost of Rs 33.07 crore. Work on pilgrimage and heritage tourism infrastructure at the Ramappa Temple in Mulugu is in progress, with Rs 62 crore sanctioned and Rs 32.73 crore released so far.

Development of pilgrimage infrastructure at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem is also underway. The project has a sanctioned outlay of Rs 41.38 crore, of which Rs 8.43 crore has been released.

Funds for Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple

However, Shekhawat said that although Rs 4.22 crore was sanctioned for developing basic amenities at the Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple, no funds have been released for the project so far.

He added that the PRASHAD scheme is aimed at enhancing the spiritual and pilgrimage experience by holistically developing tourism infrastructure at key pilgrimage and heritage sites across the country.

