Mumbai: Anirudh Ravichander, who became famous with the song Why This Kolaveri Di, is now one of the top music composers in Indian cinema. After giving many hit songs in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi movies, he is now planning to charge more for Telugu-language films.

Anirudh Ravichander’s Remuneration 2025

Talks in Telugu film industry have it that Anirudh was paid Rs 12 crore for The Paradise, an upcoming Telugu movie with Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela. Now, the talk is that he will charge Rs. 15 crore for his next Telugu films. While there is no official news from Anirudh, it seems he will now take up fewer Telugu films, but only high-budget and important ones.

Anirudh Surpasses A.R. Rahman in Fee

Anirudh has now reportedly surpassed Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman, who usually charges around Rs. 10 crore per film. With his Rs. 15 crore fee for Telugu projects, Anirudh beats him by a big margin. Thanks to his rising popularity and non-stop hits, he’s holding the top spot and seems truly unstoppable in Indian music right now.

Busy with Big Films

Anirudh has many exciting movies coming up, including:

Coolie with Rajinikanth (Chikitu song is already viral)

Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s last film before politics

Kingdom with Vijay Deverakonda

Madharasi with Sivakarthikeyan

Jailer 2 again with Rajinikanth

King, a Bollywood movie with Shah Rukh Khan

‘Chikitu’ Goes Viral

Anirudh’s song Chikitu from Coolie became a social media hit. It brought back Rajinikanth’s stylish dance in full swing. Anirudh shared that Rajini sir liked the song but thought it was tough to dance to. However, when they saw the visuals, they were amazed by his energy.

Now, Anirudh seems to be more focused on choosing fewer but big-budget Telugu films. With his rising fame and new fee structure, he continues to stay on top as one of the highest-paid music directors in India.