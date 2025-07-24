Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. Fans call him “Powerstar” because of his massive popularity. He has a huge fanbase that celebrates every film of his like a festival. Even though he has been busy with politics in recent years and is now the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, his craze in Tollywood hasn’t faded.

Whenever he announces a new movie, it creates a big buzz. Fans eagerly wait to see him on screen, and his presence alone brings excitement to theatres.

The Hype Around Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit released on July 24, 2025, after a long delay of over five years. The film faced many problems — the COVID pandemic, changes in the team, and Pawan taking a break to contest in elections.

His last few movies didn’t do well at the box office, so this film is very important. Fans have high hopes, and the movie is expected to bring back his box office power.

How Much Did Pawan Charge for This Film?

There were reports that Pawan took Rs. 11 to Rs. 20 crore for Hari Hara Veera Mallu. But at the premiere event, Pawan said he hasn’t taken any money yet.

He said, “These are extenuating circumstances. I usually don’t promote my films, and I feel producers have suffered because of me. First, there was Corona, a natural disaster and a man-made disaster due to politics. I now feel some sort of responsibility towards promoting films that have been delayed.”

“Because even my remuneration for this…(laughs). I don’t know, I’ll consider it if it may become a hit tomorrow. My idea is that the film should be released first and do well to safeguard the producer.” This is not the first time Pawan has stated that he decided to promote the film out of a sense of responsibility towards the producer, AM Rathnam.

This is surprising because he reportedly took Rs. 50 crore for his movie Vakeel Saab. For his next movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh, he is said to be charging Rs. 170 crore – the highest ever for a Telugu actor in a non-pan-India film.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a big movie for Pawan Kalyan. It will decide the future of the second part. With such high expectations, fans and the film industry are watching closely.