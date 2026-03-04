Hyderabad: Over 3,700 kg of adulterated dairy products seized in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Police seized approximately 3,790 kilograms of adulterated dairy products worth Rs 18.26 lakhs on Wednesday, March 4, in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The accused, Mohammed Junaid Hussain, illegally manufactured adulterated dairy products, including ghee, cow cream, and buffalo cream. He sold them under the brand “Pride Dairy” located in the Bholanagar area of Banjara Hills, Road no 12.

Palm oil, vanaspati mixed with ghee

The police raided Pride Dairy and apprehended the owner, Hussain, aged 26, who allegedly mixed palm oil, vanaspati (vegetable oil) and other low-quality substances with the ghee to sell it.

Police seized a total of 460 kgs of adulterated ghee, 70 kgs of adulterated mixed ghee, 2,090 kgs of adulterated cow cream, and 1,170 kgs of adulterated buffalo cream.

“For adulteration, the accused was using 28 tins of Ruchi Gold Vanaspathi, as well as several used oil packets and empty tins. The law enforcement team also confiscated essential machinery, including two boilers, a pushing machine, a packing machine, and two weighing machines. Additionally, four gas cylinders, 70 various-sized basins (some containing ghee), 25 empty drums, and packing covers were seized from the premises. Total worth Rs 18,26,679,” said Additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao, Commissioner’s Task Force.

These adulterated products were reportedly sold as original, pure ghee to the public, hotels, and event organisers, posing a significant risk to public health.

Case filed

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 274 (Adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and 275 (Sale of noxious food or drink) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Masabtank police station.