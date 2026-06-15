Hyderabad: Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, and fans are eagerly waiting for his next film update. After the success of Good Bad Ugly, expectations around his upcoming movie, tentatively called AK64, have become very high.

However, the film has not been officially announced yet. This delay has now become a major topic in Kollywood circles.

Is Ajith Kumar Demanding A Huge Salary For AK64?

According to industry buzz reported by Great Andhra, Ajith Kumar’s remuneration has become the main point of discussion. Reports suggest that the actor is demanding between Rs 140 crore and Rs 180 crore for his next film.

However, producers are reportedly not ready to offer such a huge amount. As per the same buzz, production houses are said to be willing to offer only around Rs 110 crore to Rs 120 crore.

There is no official confirmation from Ajith Kumar or his team regarding these salary reports. Still, the remuneration buzz has become one of the biggest talking points around AK64.

Why Are Producers Careful About Ajith Kumar’s Fee?

Producers are now looking at film budgets more carefully. The market has changed, and income from theatrical business, OTT rights, and satellite rights is not the same as before.

Ajith has a huge fan base, especially in Tamil Nadu. But producers also need strong returns from all markets to justify such a big budget. This is why many production houses are reportedly taking time before finalising his next project.

Apart from cinema, Ajith Kumar is also actively involved in professional motorsport. He has participated in international racing events with his own racing team. Reports suggest that his racing schedule was already planned in advance. Because of production-related delays, the film could not start as expected.

Who Will Direct Actor’s Next Movie?

At present, two names are being discussed. One project is said to be with Adhik Ravichandran, while another may be with Siruthai Siva.

Both films are expected to be big commercial entertainers, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

For now, Ajith Kumar fans are waiting for a clear update. Whether the delay is due to salary talks, production planning, or scheduling issues, AK64 remains one of the most searched topics in Tamil cinema.

Until an official announcement comes, the buzz around Ajith Kumar’s next film will continue to grow.