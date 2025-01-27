Rs 18L per episode: Who is the highest paid TV actress of India?

Mumbai: Indian television industry has witnessed exponential growth over the years, with TV stars commanding substantial paychecks, sometimes surpassing their Bollywood counterparts. The small screen has become a significant part of Indian households, and the popularity of some TV stars even exceeds that of Bollywood actors.

Nowadays, social media influencers are ruling the television world. They have not just taken over the screens but are also dominating the pay charts.

Do you know who the current highest-paid TV actress in India is? No, Rupali Ganguly has lost her place. The title now belongs to someone from the world of social media, who is currently ruling the list.

Jannat Zubair, the highest paid TV actress in India

At just 23, Jannat Zubair has achieved unparalleled stardom, becoming the highest-paid TV actress in India. Thanks to her massive fan following and impressive net worth, she has surpassed several well-known stars.

It is said that Jannat Zubair earned Rs 18 lakh per episode on Khatron Ke Khiladi and Rs 2 lakh per episode on Laughter Challenge. Her social media presence is also highly profitable, with earnings ranging between Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh per post.

Recently, Jannat achieved a major milestone by surpassing Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan in Instagram followers. Jannat now boasts 49.7 million followers, edging past SRK, who stands at 47.7 million followers.

She is also one of the richest TV actresses and social media influencers in India, with a net worth of that is estimated to somewhere around Rs 250 crores.

Her Journey in Television and Films

Jannat Zubair has appeared in popular TV shows such as Dil Mil Gaye, Kashi: Ab Na Rahe Tera Kaka, Phulwa, Maharana Pratap, Tu Aashiqui, and Fear Files. She also starred in the Bollywood film Hichki, alongside Rani Mukerji.

She has participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Laughter Challenge, and has featured in numerous private music albums.

Top 6 Highest Paid TV Actresses

Meanwhile, other top earners in the industry include —

Ankita Lokhande — Rs 3 lakh per episode (Rs 11 to Rs 12 lakhs per week on Bigg Boss)

Rupali Ganguly — Rs 3 lakh per episode

Tejasswi Prakash — Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakhs per episode (Rs 10 lakhs per week on Bigg Boss)

Hina Khan — R 1.5 to Rs 2 lakhs per episode

Jennifer Winget — Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakhs per episode

Other notable high earners include Rubina Dilaik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Gauahar Khan, among others.