Rs 19L Rolex, Cartier pen: Inside MEA’s Toshakhana auction

Hyderabad: The Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) Toshakhana, which holds gifts received by government functionaries from foreign sources, is holding its first-ever auction for the public, offering nearly 300 souvenirs.

According to an NDTV report, the auction is being held in compliance with revised Toshakhana Rules, 2024. The only ever Toshakhana auction before this one was held in 1983, but it was only open to MEA officials.

The present auction features items ranging from a base price of Rs 2,385 to Rs 19 lakh. It only includes the gifts received by serving government officers, holding the rank of Foreign Secretary and below.

At the time of writing this article, the most popular item in the auction is a Cartier limited edition fountain pen, with 35 bids. Starting with a base price of Rs 4,360, it has reached a quoted price of Rs 50,360.

The item next in line is a Nine Dragons Ru Yi glass showpiece going for Rs 66,720.

The third most popular item is an antique silver cigarette box going for Rs 55,030.

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The list also includes six Armenian commemorative gold-plated coins in a wooden case, a Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch, a silver bowl encased in a green velvet box, a Rolex Yacht Master II watch (for over Rs 19 lakh), two Zenit cameras, a natural amber jewellery set and more.

The e-bidding started on June 8 and will conclude on June 30. All winning bidders will get their articles delivered free of cost post June 30. The base price of items was decided by a valuation committee and includes packing and shipping charges.

The proceeds from the sale will go the Consolidated Fund of India.