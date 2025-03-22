Rs 1K cr sanctioned for new court buildings in Telangana: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries minister D Sridhar Babu revealed that Rs 1,000 crores have been sanctioned for the construction of new court buildings in the 13 newly formed districts of the state.

The announcement was made during the introduction of the “Advocates and Clerks Welfare Act Amendment Bill-2025” in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, March 21.

Addressing concerns raised by members, Sridhar Babu highlighted several key initiatives aimed at strengthening the judicial infrastructure and welfare of advocates.

‘Rs. 2600 cr for new High Court, residential complexes’

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has allocated 100 acres for the construction of a new High Court building.

“We are investing Rs 2,600 crores for the construction of the new High Court and residential complexes for judges,” Sridhar Babu stated.

Health cards for advocates

He also announced health cards with a coverage limit of Rs 2 lakhs for 55,000 advocates and their families, along with a Rs 10 lakh accident insurance scheme.

Emphasizing the importance of advocate safety, he cited the brutal murder of lawyer couple Vaman Rao and Nagamani as an example of why protective laws are necessary.

While introducing the Advocates and Clerks Welfare (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the minister addressed concerns raised by members and shared key updates.

During the discussion, BRS MLA V Prashanth Reddy pointed out that Rs 100 crores had been allocated to the Advocates Welfare Fund during BRS tenure and urged the current government to contribute an additional Rs 100 crores.

BRS MLA Kaleru Venkatesh requested that the amendment address the financial burdens faced by junior advocates. Following deliberations, both bills were passed by the legislative assembly.