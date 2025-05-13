Hyderabad: Celebrities and their love for luxurious cars is known to all. Whenever they step out in and around the city, they make sure their four wheels are as glamorous as they are. In Bollywood, there’s an evident trend, whenever a lavish car hits the market, celebs rush to grab their piece.

Lately, the Lexus LM MPV, a premium car worth around Rs. 2.5 crore, has become a hot favorite. With its ultra-luxurious cabin, hybrid powertrain, and unique design, this car offers a smooth yet opulent ride. The ambient lighting and plush interiors are just the cherries on top. No surprise then, Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor already have it parked in their garages.

Now, this trend is making its way down south, especially among Tollywood celebrities. Let’s take a look at the Telugu stars who have welcomed this luxurious ride into their fleet.

Tollywood actors who own Lexus LM

1. Nagarjuna Akkineni

Known for his lavish lifestyle, Nagarjuna added the Lexus LM MPV to his car collection around September-October 2024. He is often seen arriving at events and promotions in Hyderabad in this stylish vehicle.

2. Ram Charan

Tollywood actor Ram Charan, who never holds back when it comes to luxury cars, bought the Lexus LM in August 2024. Interestingly, this purchase came just days after he picked up a sleek Black Rolls-Royce Spectre worth Rs. 7.5 crores.

3. Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is the latest to join the Lexus LM club. The actor was recently spotted arriving at an event in Hyderabad in this new ride, turning heads as always.

Other South Indian superstars who reportedly own this plush vehicle include Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay, showing that the Lexus LM MPV fever is spreading fast across film industries.