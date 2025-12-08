Rs 2.63 crore: Know who got the highest paycheck in Bigg Boss 19

Mumbai: After 15 weeks of drama, entertainment and intense rivalries, Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7, with Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy. While Farrhana Bhatt finished as the runner-up, Pranit More secured third place, followed by Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik. Hosted by Salman Khan, the grand finale was nothing short of a star-studded affair.

As the curtain came down on Bigg Boss 19, curiosity naturally shifted towards the contestants’ earnings this season. And surprisingly, the title winner also turned out to be the highest-paid contestant of the show.

Bigg Boss 19 winner and highest-paid contestant

Yes, you read that right! Gaurav Khanna not only won the Bigg Boss 19 trophy but also emerged as the highest earner of the season.

Bigg Boss 19 winner (Image Source: X)

Gaurav reportedly received a weekly remuneration of Rs 17.5 lakhs, and his 15-week stay contributed to Rs 2,62,50,000, which, along with the prize money of Rs 50 lakhs, takes his total earnings to an impressive Rs 2.63 crore. He was the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 19 followed by Amaal Mallik.

Gaurav Khanna’s win has already triggered conversations online, with many fans celebrating his journey, while others strongly believe that Farrhana Bhatt was more deserving of the title this year.

What’s your take on the season’s ending? Share your thoughts in the comments below!