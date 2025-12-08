Rs 2.63 crore: Know who got the highest paycheck in Bigg Boss 19

Gaurav Khanna not only won the Bigg Boss 19 trophy but also emerged as the highest earner of the season

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th December 2025 11:34 am IST
Bigg Boss 19 finalists Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna
Bigg Boss 19 finalists Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna (Instagram)

Mumbai: After 15 weeks of drama, entertainment and intense rivalries, Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7, with Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy. While Farrhana Bhatt finished as the runner-up, Pranit More secured third place, followed by Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik. Hosted by Salman Khan, the grand finale was nothing short of a star-studded affair.

As the curtain came down on Bigg Boss 19, curiosity naturally shifted towards the contestants’ earnings this season. And surprisingly, the title winner also turned out to be the highest-paid contestant of the show.

Bigg Boss 19 winner and highest-paid contestant

Yes, you read that right! Gaurav Khanna not only won the Bigg Boss 19 trophy but also emerged as the highest earner of the season.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King
Bigg Boss 19 winner (Image Source: X)

Gaurav reportedly received a weekly remuneration of Rs 17.5 lakhs, and his 15-week stay contributed to Rs 2,62,50,000, which, along with the prize money of Rs 50 lakhs, takes his total earnings to an impressive Rs 2.63 crore. He was the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 19 followed by Amaal Mallik.

Gaurav Khanna’s win has already triggered conversations online, with many fans celebrating his journey, while others strongly believe that Farrhana Bhatt was more deserving of the title this year.

What’s your take on the season’s ending? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th December 2025 11:34 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button