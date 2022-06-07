Rs 2 cr, gold coins found in Satyendar Jain-money laundering case

In raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case involving Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, Rs 2 crore and gold weighing 1.8 kg was seized on Tuesday.

As reported by NDTV, the searches in question were carried out on Monday at Jain’s residence and other related sites.

The ED has recently provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd and Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain. All the three women are relatives of the Delhi Health Minister.

On 30 May, the ED sources said that they learnt during the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case that during the period 2015-16, when Jain was a public servant, the above mentioned companies, owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the Hawala route.

These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land, or for the repayment of loan taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.

(with inputs from IANS)