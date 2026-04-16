Mumbai: The fascination surrounding Bollywood celebrities often extends beyond the stars themselves to the people who protect them. From Shah Rukh Khan’s trusted bodyguard Ravi Singh to Deepika Padukone’s security aide Jalal, these men are known for their constant presence alongside some of India’s biggest names.

Over the years, their loyalty and dedication have sparked curiosity, especially around how much they actually earn. Do they get paid in crores? Keep reading to know.

Truth behind celebrity bodyguard salaries

Internet is filled with reports that celebrity bodyguards take home salaries worth crores annually. However, Yaseen Khan, who previously worked with Shah Rukh Khan, has now clarified that these figures are largely exaggerated.

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Yaseen dismissed the viral claims of bodyguards earning Rs 2–2.5 crore per year, calling them misleading. He explained that bodyguards typically have a fixed monthly salary, and additional earnings depend on separate contracts during film shoots. These payments vary based on the producer and project, rather than being part of a massive annual package.

He also shed light on how the system worked earlier in the film industry. According to him, bodyguards were not even paid by producers during shoots in the past. Only essential crew members like drivers, makeup artists, and spot boys were compensated. Yaseen recalled that during his time with Shah Rukh Khan, he pushed for a change, arguing that bodyguards too were contributing to the filmmaking process and deserved fair pay.

Addressing the ongoing buzz about multi-crore salaries, Yaseen expressed doubt over such claims. He pointed out that while a celebrity may choose to pay their bodyguard generously based on personal understanding, the standard salaries in the industry are nowhere close to the figures being circulated online.

“I don’t think they earn that kind of amount yearly. If a celebrity personally pays them based on mutual understanding, that’s different. But salaries are not that high. Who is paying Rs 8–10 lakh per month?” he questioned.

What Alia Bhatt’s bodyguard said

Echoing similar views, security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim, who has worked with actors like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, previously stated that bodyguards typically earn between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh per month. He also dismissed reports suggesting that Ravi Singh earns Rs 2.7 crore annually, saying such numbers are unrealistic.

In reality, while celebrity bodyguards play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of Bollywood’s biggest stars, their earnings are far more modest than the viral claims suggest.