Rs 2299 cr worth NHs granted to Telangana under CRIF over past 5 yrs: Nitin Gadkari

Hyderabad: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed that Telangana has been granted Rs 2,288 crores for the construction of 1,109.04 kilometers of national highways under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) over the past five years.

This information was shared in response to a question posed by BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, March 20.

In addition to this funding, Gadkari mentioned that Rs 432.84 crores have been allocated for five road-over-bridges (ROBs) in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

From 2019 to 2024, Telangana has collected Rs 1,433.82 crores from CRIF, with Rs 1,391.50 crores already disbursed.

66 roads in Telangana under construction

Currently, there are ongoing constructions of 66 roads spanning 790 kilometres, valued at Rs 1,827.14 crores, which are expected to be completed in phases by 2026.

The districts receiving the most road approvals include Rangareddy (421 km), Karimnagar and Nalgonda (327 km each), Khammam (293 km), Warangal (266 km), Medak (262 km), Mahbubnagar (224 km), and Nizamabad (220 km).

Furthermore, Gadkari noted that 18 new toll plazas have been constructed on national highways in Telangana over the last five years.

No proposal for ORR around Warangal: Gadkari

On a related note, Gadkari clarified that there are no proposals for an outer ring road around Warangal.

In response to a query from Congress MP Kadiyam Srihari, he stated that while there is no outer ring road project planned, a bypass from Yadgiri to Warangal city has been constructed as part of the four-lane NH-163 project, which commenced on October 1, 2020.

He explained that the inner ring road project for Warangal falls under the jurisdiction of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority and the state government.