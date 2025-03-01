Rs 25.41 cr to revamp Warangal railway station, 50 pc works complete

Hyderabad: The Warangal railway station is undergoing a significant transformation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with a substantial budget of Rs 25.41 crore allocated for the project.

This initiative aims to modernize and enhance the station’s infrastructure to provide a better experience for passengers.

‘Improved functionality & aesthetics’

The redevelopment plan includes several key upgrades designed to improve both functionality and aesthetics.

Among the key improvements are enhancements to the station’s facade, which will be revamped to provide a more welcoming and modern appearance.

A new entrance portico will be constructed to improve accessibility and create a better first impression for visitors.

Additionally, a 12-meter wide foot over bridge (FOB) will be built to facilitate smoother movement of passengers and reduce congestion.

The platforms will also be upgraded with improved surfaces and covers to ensure better comfort and safety for travelers.

The facilities within the station will also see significant improvements. Toilets and waiting halls will be modernized to provide cleaner and more comfortable spaces for travelers.

The station’s surroundings will be landscaped to create a more pleasant environment, and measures will be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Furthermore, the station will be equipped with clear passenger-friendly signage, lifts, and escalators to make it more accessible and user-friendly for all passengers.

In a post on X, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted these developments on Saturday, March 1, emphasizing the government’s commitment to enhancing the passenger experience and modernizing railway infrastructure across the country.

𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 is set to be rejuvenated under the Amrit Bharat Scheme by the @narendramodi govt. with a budget of ₹25.41 crore! pic.twitter.com/7kXjG8AuIL — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) March 1, 2025

50% works complete: SCR

According to a press release by South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday, over half of the redevelopment work at Warangal Railway Station has been completed.

The remaining tasks are expected to be finalized by the end of this financial year. Warangal Railway Station is one of 40 stations in Telangana undergoing modernization under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

The state-wide redevelopment initiative has a total budget of Rs 2,737 crore, aimed at upgrading passenger amenities and transforming these stations into regional growth hubs.

This ambitious project includes major stations like Secunderabad and Charlapalli, which are being developed to meet world-class standards and reduce congestion in urban areas.