Rs 25cr loss for Hyderabadi filmmaker due to Ranveer Singh?

Hyderabad: The collaboration between Mythri Production, Prasanth Varma, and Ranveer Singh for a mega-budget project titled Rakshas has sparked a lot of excitement and speculations among fans. The movie has been making a lot of headlines lately due to several reasons.

Despite rumors of Ranveer exiting the film, recent reports suggest that the shooting has already begun in Hyderabad.

Ranveer, Prasanth Movie Still On?

Contrary to the rumors, HT reported that Ranveer Singh has not parted ways with HanuMan director Prasanth Varma and is still very much a part of the project.

#RanveerSingh still on board #PrasanthVarma's #Rakshas, even began shooting in Hyderabad.



It’s absolutely untrue that Prasanth Varma and Ranveer Singh have parted ways due to creative differences in their upcoming film from #PCU (Prasanth Cinematic Universe).



On the contrary,… pic.twitter.com/0yaTFHqo0u — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) May 21, 2024

But some Telugu portals are still claiming that Ranveer left the movie due to personal reasons and speculations are also rife that this led to a loss of Rs 25 crore for Mythri Movie Makers.

However, according to a fresh report in Deccan Chronicle, these rumors are false. An industry insider clarified saying, “They just shot promotional material for the film over two days. How could they have spent Rs 25 crores on that without even the film going on floors? So these rumors about Rs 25 crore losses are completely baseless.”

It is said that Ranveer Singh is likely to further discuss with Prasanth Varma how to proceed and sort out a few creative issues to deliver a big-ticket entertainer with a Telugu director. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement for more details.