Rs 3 cr worth marijuana caught at Telangana-Karnataka border

Bidar: In a major operation near the Bhangur interstate check post, the Bidar district police have seized marijuana worth Rs 3.05 crore. This significant bust took place in the Bidar taluk adjoining the Telangana border, resulting in the arrest of four individuals from Odisha and Telangana.

These individuals have been sent to judicial custody following the seizure.

The operation, led by District Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti, resulted in the confiscation of 305 kg of marijuana, which was being transported in a lorry and escorted by a car.

The items seized include marijuana, a lorry valued at Rs 8 lakh, a car worth Rs 6 lakh, four mobile phones worth Rs 9,500, and cash amounting to Rs 9,230. The total value of the seized items is Rs 3.19 crore.

A case under Section 20(b) and 21(3) of the NDPS Act has been registered against the four arrested individuals at Manalli police station.

Bidar district SP Pradeep Gunti disclosed that based on a tip-off received by Inspector Hanumaredappa of Gandhiganj station, the police conducted a overnight operation on Friday night at the Bhangur check post. The marijuana was being transported from Odisha to Maharashtra, through Telangana cleverly hidden under tarpaulins on the top of an empty lorry to avoid suspicion.

The lorry, which had two occupants, was escorted by a car with two additional individuals who acted as lookouts, informing the lorry occupants about police presence on the route.

The four arrested individuals have been identified as residents of Odisha and Telangana. Preliminary investigations suggest they were involved in transporting the marijuana to Maharashtra. Further investigations are expected to reveal the masterminds behind this operation.

SP Gunti announced that the inspectors and staff involved in the operation would be rewarded for their exemplary work.

This operation highlights the coordinated effort of the Bidar district police to tackle drug trafficking in the region. This is the largest Marijuana haul in Bidar district ever, he added.

The arrested individuals have been tight-lipped about the origins and destinations of the marijuana. However, the Bidar police are confident that further interrogation will unveil the broader network involved in this drug trafficking operation.