Rs 3 crore fraud claim: Salman Khan summoned by Chandigarh court

Mumbai: Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the new season of Bigg Boss, has found himself in fresh legal trouble. A Chandigarh district court has issued summons to Salman, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and the directors of Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd in connection with a cheating complaint related to a Being Human jewellery showroom. The accused have been directed to appear before the court on October 5.

According to a latest report in India Today, the complaint was originally filed in July 2021 by Chandigarh-based businessman Arun Gupta, who alleged that he suffered losses of nearly Rs 3 crore after investing in a Being Human jewellery showroom in Manimajra.

Gupta claimed he entered into an agreement with Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd, the company licensed to market Being Human jewellery, after being assured of strong business prospects. He alleged that he invested around Rs 3 crore, including nearly Rs 1 crore to set up the showroom, and fulfilled all contractual obligations.

However, Gupta alleged that the company failed to provide the promised business support once the showroom became operational, resulting in significant financial losses. He further claimed that the outlet responsible for supplying Being Human jewellery had remained shut since February 2020, disrupting inventory and affecting the business.

The complaint also names six individuals associated with the company, alleging they misrepresented the business opportunity and induced him to make the investment.

The company has previously denied the allegations, maintaining that Salman Khan was not directly involved in the 2018 agreement with the Chandigarh businessman. It stated that the jewellery venture was independently operated by Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd under a brand licensing arrangement.

The company further clarified that the Salman Khan Foundation had licensed the Being Human brand to the firm in 2015, while the responsibility for operating, marketing and selling the jewellery business rested solely with the company.

The case is now listed for hearing on October 5, when Salman Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and the company’s directors are expected to appear before the Chandigarh district court and respond to the allegations.