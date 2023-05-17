Rs 35 crores of loss for Vijay Deverakonda?

Hyderabad: Liger was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and it stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The movie failed to drag audiences to the cinema and recently distributors and exhibitors of the film had staged a protest after the makers failed to return back the losses.

Producer Puri Jagannadh reportedly promised to pay back the losses to distributors and it has been close to ten months but there is no response from the makers. The movie collected Rs 20.80 crore at box office and it is reported that Vijay Deverakonda alone got Rs 35 crore as remuneration for the pan-India film. Ananya Panday has been paid Rs 3 crore to play the role in the film.

As the film failed badly at box office, there is a debate going on that Vijay Deverakonda should return back his remuneration of Liger. It is also reported that the Tollywood actor did not get his complete pay to play the role in the film and a few are of the opinion that he should pay back his salary while others are of the opinion that Puri and other makers should resolve the issue on their own.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Liger also prominently stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and has Mike Tyson in a cameo role. It is reported that Ronit Roy was paid Rs 1.5 crore while Ramya was given Rs 1 crore.

What do you think, should Vijay Deverakonda help makers and pay back his salary or not?