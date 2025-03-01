Rs 380 crore alimony: Most expensive divorce of Bollywood

Mumbai: Celebrity divorces always grab attention, and 2025 started with some shocking breakups. Music legend AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu ended their 29-year marriage. Rumors also spread about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja splitting after 37 years, but they denied it. Over the years, many Bollywood couples have divorced, often with huge alimony settlements.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s Expensive Divorce

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan married in 2000 and divorced in 2014 after 14 years. They have two sons and continue to co-parent them peacefully. Their divorce was one of Bollywood’s most expensive, with reports saying Hrithik paid Sussanne Rs. 380 crore as alimony.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur’s Divorce

Karisma Kapoor and businessman Sunjay Kapur married in 2003 and divorced in 2016. Reports say Karisma received Rs. 70 crore and a luxury house as part of the settlement.

Other Expensive Bollywood Divorces

• Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta: They separated in 2002 after 16 years of marriage. Aamir reportedly paid Rs. 50 crore as alimony.

• Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan: After 19 years together, they divorced in 2017. Malaika is said to have received Rs. 10-15 crore.

• Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh: Saif had to pay Rs. 5 crore and Rs. 1 lakh per month until their son turned 18.

• Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani: Their 2017 divorce included a one-time settlement and a luxury home for Adhuna.

These divorces show that even glamorous lives have struggles. Many stars remain on good terms and focus on their children.