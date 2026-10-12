Rs 4,000 crore Bollywood film plans to release in 40 languages

Mumbai: Looks like Namit Malhotra is leaving no stone unturned to make Ramayana a global cinematic spectacle. The much-anticipated mythological epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles, is already generating considerable buzz, with the makers reportedly planning an ambitious international release.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part adaptation of the Indian epic is being mounted on a massive scale, with a combined budget of approximately Rs 4,000 crore. If the reported figures are accurate, Ramayana will be among the most expensive film projects ever undertaken in Indian cinema.

Ramayana to be dubbed in 40 languages?

In a major development, the makers are planning to release Ramayana in 40 languages across the globe to reach a wider international audience. Sony Pictures is collaborating with the team to help ensure a grand worldwide release for the mythological drama.

The film is said to have been dubbed into multiple languages as part of the strategy to take the story of Lord Rama to audiences beyond India. However, the official list of languages is yet to be announced, and the makers are expected to share further details in due course.

Given the scale of the project and its global ambitions, the multilingual release could help the film connect with audiences across different regions and markets.

The makers recently took to Instagram to unveil a new ensemble poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. Along with the poster, they announced that the first instalment of the two-part epic will arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026.

The announcement also means that the film will not release on Diwali, which falls on November 13 this year, as many moviegoers may have anticipated. Special paid previews are reportedly planned for the evening of November 4.

Cast and crew

Ramayana features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey will be seen as Lakshman.

The film is directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. Adding to the project’s international appeal is its music, composed by Oscar-winning Indian composer AR Rahman in collaboration with acclaimed German composer Hans Zimmer.

While the first part is scheduled to release on November 5, 2026, the second instalment is planned for a Diwali 2027 theatrical release.