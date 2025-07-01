Hyderabad: When you’re a producer like Dil Raju, known for smart story choices and perfect release timing, even one wrong film can shake your foundation. That’s exactly what happened with Game Changer, the political thriller starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar.

A Dream Project That Turned into a Nightmare

Initially, Game Changer had all the right elements – a superstar hero, a legendary director, and a Rs. 450 crore budget. But constant delays and weak promotions killed the buzz. When it finally released on January 10, 2025, the response was disappointing. Despite a grand opening, negative word-of-mouth hit the film hard, and box office numbers crashed. Dil Raju later revealed that this was the biggest financial loss of his career – over Rs. 100 crore.

Producer Shirish recently spoke about what happened after Game Changer failed. He said that neither Ram Charan nor director Shankar called them to check how they were doing. However, Shirish clearly said they didn’t ask Ram Charan to return any money. “No, we never asked him for that. The SVC banner has never done that with anyone,” he added, showing that they handle things with respect and professionalism.

In recent interviews, Dil Raju admitted that he had a gut feeling the film wouldn’t perform well. He even said his “sixth sense” warned him before the release. While he didn’t blame Ram Charan or Shankar, he did mention that neither of them called to check on him post-release.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: The Unexpected Saviour

Luckily, Dil Raju’s other Sankranti release, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, turned out to be a box office blockbuster, grossing over Rs. 200 crore. Instead of keeping the profits, Raju distributed the earnings among the distributors who faced losses from Game Changer. He credited Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for not releasing their films during that festive slot, allowing his film to shine.

What’s Next?

On the other hand, Ram Charan is now working with Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. The shooting of the film is happening currently, and Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead. The film has music by AR Rahman and Mythri Movie Makers, and the banner behind Pushpa is bankrolling the film.