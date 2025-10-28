Hyderabad: A decade after it changed Indian cinema forever, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali is making a powerful comeback. Titled Baahubali: The Epic, the re-edited and remastered version combines both parts of the film into one. It will release in theatres worldwide on October 31, with international premieres scheduled for October 29.

Baahubali: The Epic Massive Advance Bookings

The film’s advance bookings have already crossed Rs. 5 crore globally, with Rs. 2.5 crore from India and Rs. 2.5 crore from overseas markets. Trade experts expect the number to rise further as more shows and premiere slots open. Theatres in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are witnessing high demand, with additional shows being added.

The King returns! 👑



Our BAAHUBALI, #Prabhas invites you back into the world of Maahishmati ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



For the first time ever, witness both parts of this legendary saga united as One Epic Film. #BaahubaliTheEpic releasing on October 31st. 🔥



International Premieres on Oct 29th💥… pic.twitter.com/isCpP2xW0t — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 26, 2025

A New Cinematic Experience

Baahubali: The Epic will be released in premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema. The film has been remastered in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos sound to offer a richer visual and audio experience. According to producer Shobu Yarlagadda, the team used advanced technology to enhance CGI and sound while preserving the original feel.

Director SS Rajamouli said the re-release is dedicated to fans who made Baahubali a phenomenon. Prabhas shared a nostalgic video thanking fans for their love and support, which quickly went viral. To celebrate the occasion, special fan events and Baahubali-themed merchandise will also be launched on release day.

Baahubali: The Epic Box Office Expectations

Trade analysts predict that Baahubali: The Epic could collect Rs. 25-30 crore in its first weekend. With record-breaking bookings already in place, the film is expected to create new milestones for a re-release. After ten years, audiences are eager to relive the magic of Mahishmati on the big screen once again.