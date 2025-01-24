Rs 5 crore spoon scam: MP Anganwadi utensils cost as luxury items!

The state was Madhya Pradesh has been accused of a scam in the Singrauli district where allegedly Rs 5 crore was spent on utensils for Anganwadi centres. Reports suggest that the government spent Rs 38 lakh for 3,100 jugs; Rs 83 lakh on 6,200 serving spoons (ladle) and Rs 3,76,00,000 lakh on 46,500 spoons.

Going by this, the price of a jug comes up to Rs 1,247, one ladle costs Rs 1,348, and a spoon comes up to Rs 810.

The utensils bought for 1,500 Anganwadis by the women and child development department reportedly do not bear any branding from authorized companies and are still priced at exorbitant rates. The utensils were purchased following tender processes and the work order was issued to Singrauli-based ‘Jai Mata Di’ traders.

Congress has targeted the Mohan Yadav government over alleged irregularities in the purchase of utensils for Anganwadi centres in Madhya Pradesh with deputy leader of ppposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Hemant Katare calling for a probe on the matter.

Vice-president of MP Congress media cell, Abbas Hafeez, talking to IANS said, “Every day a new scam is coming to the fore under the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.”

Sources have said that the matter was brought to the notice of chief minister Yadav who has asked for clarifications from the Singrauli administration.

Meanwhile, state women and child welfare minister Nirmala Bhuria, has said that an inquiry has been started over the incident and further action will be taken based on the report.